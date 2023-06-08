23,560 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,744,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 154,262 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.91.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,217,714 shares of company stock valued at $122,567,394. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

