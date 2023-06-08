23,658 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Arvinas Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

