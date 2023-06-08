23,733 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 291,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $4,682,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,182,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.