24,691 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 58,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $238,223.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,379.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,096 shares of company stock valued at $169,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.34%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.