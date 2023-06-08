28,962 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 448,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNSO opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.33. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

