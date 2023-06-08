3,283 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

