40,182 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

