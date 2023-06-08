ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 146,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -176.46%.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

