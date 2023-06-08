ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $47,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after acquiring an additional 549,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after buying an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,795,000 after buying an additional 284,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after buying an additional 530,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

