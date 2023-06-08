ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

