Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of AYI opened at $165.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

