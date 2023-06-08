Adam Eltoukhy Sells 10,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,818 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $431,867.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Samsara by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

