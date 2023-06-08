Adam Eltoukhy Sells 16,668 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $431,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 863,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,364,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00.

Samsara Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

