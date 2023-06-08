ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,521 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $13,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

