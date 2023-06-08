ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 634.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.38 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

