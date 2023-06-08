Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $44,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock worth $681,680. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

