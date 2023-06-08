Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,588 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $62,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

