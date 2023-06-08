Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,405 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

