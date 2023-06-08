Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,611 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,384,000 after acquiring an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,250. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.