Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 386,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PVH by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Stock Up 3.3 %

PVH stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

