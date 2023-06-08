Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

SUI opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 215.03%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

