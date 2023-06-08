Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,041 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.