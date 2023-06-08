Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 83,459 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 83,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $973,000.

CGMU stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

