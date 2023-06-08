Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 99,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FFC opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.