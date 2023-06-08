Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

