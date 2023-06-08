Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,344 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

