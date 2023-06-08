Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EFR opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $13.23.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
