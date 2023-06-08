Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating) by 2,016.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Materials were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Materials in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Materials by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Materials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:UYM opened at $22.39 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Materials has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

About ProShares Ultra Materials

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.