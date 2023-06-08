Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of RTL opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $940.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

