Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 434,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,423 shares of company stock worth $32,634,467. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AN stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

