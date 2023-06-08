Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after buying an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEC. Northland Securities began coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mayville Engineering from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of MEC opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

