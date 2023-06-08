Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock valued at $431,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

