Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6,784.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,884,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,856,825 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading

