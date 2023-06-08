Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.37.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

