Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

