Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECLN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 662.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter.

ECLN opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

