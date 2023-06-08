Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

ALK opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

