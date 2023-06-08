Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,050,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLD opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.82. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

