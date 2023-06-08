Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $790.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

