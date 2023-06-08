Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,401 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.