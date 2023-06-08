Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

