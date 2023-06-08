Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

VNO opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

