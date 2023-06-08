Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.93 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

