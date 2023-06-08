Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in UGI by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UGI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

