Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 106,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

FNF stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

