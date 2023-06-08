Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 286,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

Featured Stories

