Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

