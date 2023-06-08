Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $72.42 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

