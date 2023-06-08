Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $430.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

