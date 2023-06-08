Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,547 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,023,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRSP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

